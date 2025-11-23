Pakistan: Lawyers hold protest against 27th Constitutional Amendment in Karachi

Islamabad, Nov 23 Protests against the 27th Constitutional Amendment continued in Pakistan, with many lawyers in Karachi entering the premises of the Sindh High Court (SHC), local media reported on Sunday.

This was in defiance of directives issued by the SHC registrar, which prohibited the use of the court's premises for protests and rallies.

The protesting lawyers held the protest at an open space on the premises of the SHC. While addressing the gathering, the lawyers' leadership slammed the implementation of the amendment and pledged to continue their protests for the independence of the judiciary and rule of law, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

They also slammed the formation of the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) and stressed that the amendment had undermined the authority of the Supreme Court and weakened the constitutional structure and higher judiciary.

The protesting lawyers carried placards and banners inscribed with their demands and shouted slogans against the government and amendments. Other lawyers also joined the participants of the rally outside the SHC.

The protesting lawyers scuffled with the police personnel posted outside the SHC's main gate and entered the court premises. After the scuffle, the police allowed lawyers to continue the protest.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan strongly condemned the "illegal arrest and five-hour detention" of its member Farwa Askar and Pakistani journalist Alifia Sohail.

According to the rights body, the arrest took place on Friday outside the Karachi Press Club during a "peaceful" protest against the country's 27th Constitutional Amendment.

It termed the incident a grave violation of freedom of expression and human rights.

These protests came after Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari signed the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill on November 13, following its approval by both houses of Parliament. With his assent, the bill has now become part of Pakistan's Constitution.

"Alifia Sohail is a prominent journalist who has fearlessly reported on social issues, while Farwa Askar is a human rights activist who has been struggling to protect fundamental rights in Pakistan. Their arrest and illegal detention is not only a violation of the Constitution of Pakistan but also a reprehensible attempt to suppress journalism and the human rights movement," the HRC Pakistan stated.

The rights body demanded an immediate investigation into the officers involved in the arrest and insisted they be punished.

It also urged the authorities to respect the rights of citizens peacefully protesting against the 27th Constitutional Amendment and to ensure the safety of journalists and human rights activists so that they can carry out their work without fear.

"Such actions weaken the country's democratic values and violate international human rights standards," the HRC Pakistan emphasised.

