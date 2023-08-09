Pakistan Leader of Opposition to call on PM Shehbaz Sharif,  discuss nominees for caretaker PM 

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 9 : Pakistan's leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to deliberate on the names of caretaker PM, reported The News International on Wednesday.

This comes after PM Shehbaz Sharif advised Pakistan's President to dissolve the National Assembly today. The Pakistan government will enter a caretaker setup today, paving the way for polls to be held within the next 90 days.

Noting the necessity to decide on the name of a caretaker PM before the dissolution of the National Assembly, assembly, Opposition leader Raja Riaz will hold a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif

As per The News International, under the country's Constitution, the PM and opposition leader are required to hold consultations on the names of the caretaker Prime Minister.

The leader of the Opposition has said that he has not met the prime minister yet when asked if he has proposed the names for the interim prime minister to the PM, reported The News International.

He added when asked that the name for interim PM had already been finalised by ruling PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, “Say whatever you want, I have my own opinion.”

He further added, “My three names are 90 per cent finalised”.

Today, Pakistan PM will write a letter to President Arif Alvi, seeking dissolution of the National Assembly, which would bring the incumbent government’s term to a marginally premature end, Dawn reported.

The government has announced that assemblies will be dissolved three days ahead of its mandated period, following which elections are to be held within 90 days.

Outgoing Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday denied the finalisation of any candidates for the post, with just a day left in the dissolution of the National Assembly, the Dawn reported.

“No. None till now … no name has been shortlisted,” he said during an interview on Dawn News show when asked about the nominees.

The premier added that consultations with the government’s allies and his own party members on the matter were a “continuous process” that would be completed within a day or two.

