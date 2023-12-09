Pakistan leaders under terrorist threat during poll campaign: Interior Minister Bugti

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 9 : Pakistan caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti expressed concern that the political leaders in the country are facing terrorist threats in the run-up to the February polls, Dawn News reported on Saturday.

It reported that, speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Bugti highlighted a general threat to political figures, with a specific alert for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He asserted that the political leaders in the country face significant challenges during public rallies and gatherings in the current climate of terrorism. He also pointed out the reluctance of political figures to limit their public appearances, preferring to engage directly with the electorate.

The Dawn News reported the minister said there was a history of terrorist activities during election days and recalled that many political leaders, including former premiers Shaukat Aziz and Benazir Bhutto, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and Mir Siraj Khan Raisani, were targeted during election campaigns and political rallies from 2002 onwards. He, however, vowed to provide the people with an opportunity to freely exercise their right to vote.

Answering a question, he said the government was ready to provide civil armed forces for the Feb 8 elections, but he refused to indicate the army's availability for poll-related security duties.

"Our paramilitary forces are busy in counterterrorism and other operations, but despite all this, we will meet the requirement of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the deployment of civil armed forces," he said.

His remarks came days after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wrote to the interior ministry seeking deployment of the army and civil armed forces outside the polling stations and a quick response force to meet the shortfall of over 277,000 police personnel.

Giving the details, Minister Bugti said that paramilitary forces that came under his command were busy in operations.

"Rangers are doing operations in katcha areas of Sindh in difficult conditions. FC (Frontier Corps) Balochistan is overstretched in south and north in deteriorating security conditions of the province," he said. Besides, the Frontier Constabulary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was combating terrorist attacks, he said, Dawn News reported.

Dawn News reported that at the same time, he told reporters that the army's deployment for elections was the domain of the Ministry of Defence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor