Pakistan: Mentally and physically challenged woman raped by relative in Punjab

Bahawalpur (Punjab) [Pakistan], June 20 : A physically and mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped by her kin in Basti Mochiwala village in Lodhran district, Dawn reported.

The police sources, as cited by Dawn, said that the woman was allegedly raped by her relative in her house at the time when all her family members were in the fields to cut grass for their cattle.

The victim's father, Ramzan, has alleged that the suspect trespassed on his house and raped his daughter, according to Lodhran police spokesperson.

A few locals rushed to the spot when the woman screamed, however, the suspect managed to flee.

The Gailiwal police have lodged an FIR, on her father's complaint, under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against the suspect and have sent the victim for her medical examination.

The police have arrested the suspect, Dawn reported.

A civil society organisation reported a significant increase in cases of violence against women in Punjab during 2023, with Lahore and Faisalabad emerging as the most affected districts.

The Sustainable Social Development Organisation released their findings on International Women's Day, noting a rise to 10,201 registered cases of violence under sections 354 and 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code, marking a 14.5 per cent increase from the previous year's 8,787 cases.

Lahore recorded 1,464 cases, followed by Sheikhupura with 1,198 and Kasur with 877. The report highlighted an average of 28 women experiencing violence daily across Punjab in 2023.

Rape cases totalled 6,624, translating to one rape every 45 minutes. Faisalabad led with 728 cases, followed closely by Lahore with 721 and Sargodha with 398.

The report also documented 626 cases of kidnapping, 120 cases of honour killings, and 20 instances of trafficking during the year. Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rahim Yar Khan were identified as key districts affected by these crimes, Dawn reported.

