Pakistan military has handed occupied territories of Sindh, Balochistan to China: Altaf Hussain on CPEC

Muttahidda Qaumi Movement's (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has said that the ghoulish army of Pakistan is trading with the rights and future of the oppressed nations including Mohajirs, Sindhis and Balochs.

He added that this army has agreed to place Sindh and Balochistan under the planned occupation of China on the pretext of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

"As far as Mohajir nation is concerned, this is struggling for the freedom of Sindh from Pakistan which is a terror-sponsoring state. Mohajirs want to save the future of the occupied territories and permanent citizen of Sindh means Mohajirs and Sindhis. Both Sindhi and Muhajir nations will fight for their freedom."

"The military establishment continues to enjoy unbridled powers and is looting the resources of these occupied territories. The time has come for you to unite for the independence of Sindh by keeping the regional and linguistic differences aside," he said.

Hussain expressed these views in his address to the people of Sindh from London on Saturday evening which was broadcast live on social media.

He said that Pakistan has been practically bankrupted and impoverished. The country's economy has collapsed. The United States, the United Kingdom, the IMF and other donor agencies are no longer assisting the failed state of Pakistan.

The MQM leader also said that the country is facing acute crises of electricity, gas, oil and petrol.

He said that under the conspiracy, Sindh and Balochistan have been made part of CPEC and sold to China. "The youth have understood the conspiracy of how the ghoulish Pakistani establishment crushes them, causes riots and makes people living in the same geography become enemies of each other."

"Fight and rule, fight and capture is the agenda of this demonic and terror-sponsoring state held hostage by this demonic army. The occupied territories of Sindh, Karachi and Gwadar have really been handed to China so that the later may control the region."

The MQM Supremo Altaf Hussain said that today the imposters who are pretending to be the siders of Mohajirs betrayed the rights of the later. "These traitors stood pleaded in occupied Sindh Assembly to punish the MQM Founder with the capital sentence under article 6 of the constitution."

"They openly asserted they are not Mohajir. They had on August 22 declared their disassociation with the founder of the movement," he said while asking whether traitors Farooq Sattar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aamir Khan, Afaq Ahmad and Mustafa Kamal, the Puppet of Army got fame through their family or due to the movement.

Hussain said that the army has after inking the sale of the occupied territories started the process of selling Sindh to China. He said that the people of these occupied territories do not hate the Mohajirs.

"If this were the case then the Sindhi people would not welcome the Mohajirs who migrated from India. At the contrary, the people of West Punjab pushed the caravans of Mohajirs towards Sindh but the Sindhis embraced them. Under the guise of the processions, to punish Mohajirs for supporting Fatima Jinnah, the sister of the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah, dictator General Ayub Khan's son Gohar Ayub Khan brought packs of Pukhtuns from Peshawar."

Mohajirs localities were attacked and their properties were razed and they were massacred. The Sindhi people did not support the attackers.

He said that the Establishment introduced Zulfikar Ali Bhutto into politics and through him introduced measures like linguistic bill and quota system in Sindh so that Mohajirs could be crushed through it and the people of Sindh could divide on urban and rural basis.

Hussain said that "Sindh is our homeland, we have to fight for its interest, rights, for its freedom and survival."

Addressing the Sindhi people, he said that if anyone utters the word "Mohajir nation", then you shouldn't condemn it because that is what the whole world says. Mohajirs can't go back to India.

Hussain said that G M Syed had also migrated from Arab but he made Sindh his homeland and fought for its independence all his life. Altaf Hussain also came from India but today he stands like a rock for the independence of Sindh. He said that the independence of Sindh is in his veins.

He said that the people of Sindh have come to the conclusion that Sindh cannot get its legitimate rights while living in the geography of Pakistan. Independence of Sindh is now a dream of the children of Sindh for which every son of Sindh is struggling.

"We do not hate Punjabis, Pukhtuns and Kashmiris living in Sindh; we do not want to exclude them from the "Democratic Republic of Sindh", but they also have to raise their voice for the rights and interests of Sindh while living in Sindh," he said.

The MQM Supremo said that conspiracies are being hatched against Sindh by the military establishment today. Some say that Karachi should be made a part of the federation. Some say that Karachi should be included in Islamabad. "We will not hesitate to make the biggest sacrifices to fail this scheme and to free Sindh."

Hussain said that the PPP government is not of the Sindhis but of the enemies of Sindh and the puppets of the army. The people of Sindh should get rid of it. The controversial local government system introduced by the PPP is said to be the cause of dispute in Sindh between Sindhis and Mohajirs.

In fact, this is a conspiracy at the behest of the army against the residents of the occupied territory of Sindh.

"I swear by Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, Shah Latif Bhitai and Sain G M Syed that no matter how hard the army tries through its agents, I will not allow division between Sindhis and Mohajirs."

He said that PPP is the claimant of Sindh but the PPP leaders who are talking about Sindh have given the lands of Sindh to the generals of the Army. "Army has control over Sindh's resources, power, gas, oil, coal and all resources of Sindh. We will also take back each yard of Sindh land from the occupiers and free Sindh from the slavery of Punjab."

( With inputs from ANI )

