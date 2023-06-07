Pakistan military vows to tighten 'noose of law around masterminds who rebelled against state'

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 7 : Pakistan military on Wednesday vowed to tighten the "noose of law" around "planners and masterminds who mounted a hate-ripened and politically-driven rebellion against the state and state institutions", Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

According to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the consensus came during the 81st Formation Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Formation Commanders' Conference is one of the military's larger forums, which usually meets annually for discussion on strategy, operational and training matters, besides deliberating on organisational issues.

The conference was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir with Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army in attendance.

The military's media wing said, "The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and from civil society who laid [down] their lives for the safety, security and dignity of the country."

The participants were briefed on the prevalent environment, challenges to security i.e. both internal and external and their own operational preparedness in response to evolving threats, both traditional and non-traditional, the ISPR said.

The army chief, while addressing the forum, reiterated that the Pakistan Army would remain committed to the national obligations of safeguarding the "territorial integrity and sovereignty" of the country.

The people of Pakistan and their deep bond with the Armed Forces are and will remain central to all our undertakings and the events of May 25 were a clear manifestation of the same, the ISPR quoted Gen Munir as saying.

"Hostile forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create societal division and confusion through fake news and propaganda but all such designs will continue to be defeated with the full support of the nation, InshaAllah," he asserted, as per Dawn.

The forum, the ISPR statement added that "unfounded and baseless allegations on law enforcement agencies and security forces for custodial torture, human rights abuses and stifling of political activities are meant to mislead the people and malign armed forces in order to achieve trivial vested political interests".

The forum condemned the incidents of "May 9 Black Day" and, in the strictest sense, reiterated its "first resolve that the desecrators [of] Shuhada Monuments and Jinnah House and attackers of military installations would certainly be brought to justice speedily under the Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act, which are the derivatives of the Constitution of Pakistan".

