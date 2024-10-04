Pakistan: Minister Azma Bokhari slams Imran Khan's party, says it should be treated as "terrorist entity"

Islamabad [Pakistan] October 4 : The Minister for Information in Punjab, Azma Bokhari, launched a scathing attack on Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf, claiming the PTI "is not a political party and it should be treated as "terrorist entity," Geo News reported.

Azma Bokhari's verbal attack came following PTI's continuous persistence on holding a rally at Islamabad's D-Chowk on Friday, despite Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's cautioning.

During the interview to Geo News, Azma Bokhari said that she heard Mohsin Naqvi and believed that PTI would not be allowed to enter the capital.

Naqvi on Thursday had warned PTI against holding rally amidst the foreign dignitaries, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, planned visit to Islamabad.

Imran Khan-led PTI is holding nationwide protest for 'independence' of judiciary following the judicial changes. PTI is also demanding the release of jailed former PM.

As reported by Geo News, the protest of PTI members is coinciding with the Malaysian prime minister's visit to Pakistan and the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

In response, Pakistani authorities have already enforced Section 144 and "the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024", regulating holding of public assemblies at certain places in Islamabad.

The Provisional Information Minister said that PTI had always worked against Pakistan's development.

"The country is progressing and inflation is dropping, but they cannot sit with peace," she said.

She further criticised PTI of using teargas shelling on police officials during last protest. She asserted that they would not have been stopped if they held peaceful protest.

"The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should ask them why they do not do work. You cannot use public resources for vandalism," she said.

Earlier in the day, police arrested former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sisters - Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan from D Chowk in Islamabad.

The PTI stated that they were arrested "for exercising her right of peaceful protest." Calling the government "fake and victim of panic," Imran Khan-founded party said that the government is crossing all limits of fascism by depriving people of their basis rights to maintain their "illegitimate power."

