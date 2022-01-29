Pakistan: Minor boy kills mother, 3 siblings 'under the influence' of PUBG game

A shocking incident has come to light in Pakistan's Punjab province. An unfortunate incident has taken place where a minor boy who was playing PUB-G game shot and killed his family members along with his mother to complete the task of this game. The boy shot dead his mother, two minor sisters and family members, Lahore police said. The shocking incident took place last week in the Kahna area of ​​Lahore. Police found the bodies of health worker Nahid Mubarak, 45, his 22-year-old son Timur and two sisters, aged 17 and 11, at the scene. According to police, the juvenile accused boy “under the influence" of the online game PUBG and killed his mother and siblings to complete the task in the game. He has developed some psychological issues because of spending long hours of the day playing online game, the statement said.

Nahid Mubarak was divorced. So, she was angry with her son for playing PUB-G game all day and not paying attention to studies. On the day of the incident, she was also angry with the boy for playing PUB-G game. The boy then pulled out his mother's pistol from a cupboard in the house and shot dead his mother and siblings, police said. Next morning, the boy raised an alarm and the neighbors called the police. Police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused boy and a pistol lying in the gutter.The boy that time told police that he was on the upper storey of the house and did not know how his family was killed. Nahid, meanwhile, had a pistol license, which she bought to protect her family. Meanwhile, further police investigations are underway and this is the 4th case of online gaming crime in Lahore.



