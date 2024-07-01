Pakistan: Miscreants blow up gas pipeline in Balochistan's Mach

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 : Miscreants have blown up a 24-inch Sui gas pipeline in Mach town in Kachhi District in Pakistan's Balochistan, disrupting gas supply to various areas, including Quetta, reported ARY News.

The damage caused by the explosion has led to a complete suspension of gas supply, the sources from the Sui Southern Gas Company said.

The Sui Southern Gas Company further announced that repair work on the damaged pipeline will commence on Monday morning, as reported by ARY News.

Earlier in February, gas supply was suspended to Mach town and its surrounding area after a gas pipeline passing through the Bolan River was blown up, according to the officials.

A portion of the six-inch pipeline caught fire after the powerful explosion, the officials added. according to Dawn.

The engineers of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) stopped the supply and a repair and maintenance team, along with the required machinery, was dispatched to the affected site.

SSGC spokesman Safdar Hussain said that they immediately started repair work.

He further said that the team on the ground focused its energies on repairing the line at the earliest to ensure supply was resumed by the next evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor