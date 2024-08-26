Pakistan: Mobile phone service to remain suspended in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], August 26 : The Sindh Home Department has decided to suspend cellular services in various districts of the province including Karachi after a firing incident between two religious groups in the Golimar area on Sunday, ARY News reported.

As part of security precautions, the service in Hyderabad and Karachi will be completely shut down.

Furthermore, several other districts, including Dadu, Thatta, Sajawal, Khairpur, and Larkana, would not have access to mobile phone service, ARY News reported on Sunday.

However, services will still be available in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Mirpurkhas. The goal behind the decision is to guarantee security and safety for Chehlum procession and gatherings honouring Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

On Sunday, some unidentified opened fire on an Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) rally, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. Nine others sustained injuries in the incident.

The incident has intensified tensions in the area, prompting a large-scale police response to restore order.

The shooting incident took place while an ASWJ demonstration was passing through Golimar.

Police officials said that the attackers, whose identities are still unknown, ambushed the demonstration and threw stones at the attendees, causing confusion and mayhem. After a short while, there were violent altercations between two local religious organisations, reported ARY News.

The news report, citing the Police Surgeon Dr. Sumiya confirmed that two bodies from the Golimar firing incident were transported to different hospitals. The injured were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Civil Hospital, and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor