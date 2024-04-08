Pakistan: MQM-P slams PPP govt over failure to control street criminals in Karachi

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 : The Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) has slammed the Pakistan Peoples Party government in Sindh for its failure to control street criminals in Karachi, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported. The MQM-P has called on Pakistan's top security official to address the deteriorating security conditions in Karachi.

MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari said that the PPP had the government in the province for the past 16 years, yet the people were not safe from Karachi to Kashmore. He made the remarks at a press conference in Karachi on Sunday.

While calling on Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi and summon Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Subzwari said, "No action is being taken against armed gangs and dacoits in Kashmore or against street crime in Karachi." He demanded summoning provincial officials and for the federal interior minister to form a committee.

He said, "We requested that a neighbourhood watch system should be implemented. If the Sindh government won't, then we would implement this mechanism," The Express Tribune reported.

He noted that under the proposed system, concerned residents of the city would guard their areas and work on the security and safety of their own neighbourhoods. He also called for a rise in police patrolling in middle-class and poorer areas of the city.

Faisal Subzwari said mainly motorcycles and mobile phones were stolen by street criminals. He noted that mobile phones are stolen in the city each year and wondered if it was possible to believe that the police were not involved.

"Is it conceivable that police checkpoints are not present at all entry and exit points of the city? Of course they are. Then is it conceivable that the market for stolen phones in the city runs without the patronage of the police?" he asked, according to The Express Tribune report.

Criticising Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Subzwari said the minister should fix his "attitude" and "open his eyes and ears before opening his mouth".

He made the remarks after Lanjar at a recent press conference said that the law and order situation in Karachi was currently much better than what it used to be in the previous years. He further said that a "hype" had been created over the issue of street crime in Karachi.

Subzwari said, "You have a heavy responsibility [...] now you are not the coordinator of a political person. You are not just a member of the Sindh Assembly. You are the home minister of the entire province."

He said that if Lanjar is not aware about the state of affairs, then Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should know. He said the MQM-P would hold meetings in every neighbourhood to find a solution to street crime.

He called on the Sindh High Court (SHC) chief justice to take notice of the lawlessness and called street crime an "industry." He requested the SHC chief justice to take this matter up in court. Subzwari said, "Call all institutions and ask what is happening, how it is happening and who is making it happen."

Meanwhile, MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan said the party is constantly raising its voice on the situation in Karachi, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking about the appointment of the Sindh inspector general, he claimed that the provincial government had "blackmailed" the PML-N to appoint someone of their choice. Khawaja Izharul Hassan said, "They [dacoits] have been given the licence to kill after the appointment of the Sindh IG, the home minister and the chief minister."

Reacting to the press conference, Sindh Home Minister Lanjar said that ensuring peace and order in the province was the government's priority. In a statement, he said that the PPP was trying to eliminate dacoits from Karachi and insisted that the government had faith in police and law enforcement agencies.

