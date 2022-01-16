Pakistan: Murree traders hold shutter-down strike to protest against ban on tourists

Murree traders on Saturday protested and observed a shutter-down strike after the local administration's decision to extend the ban on tourists entering Murree until January 17.

Traders, hotel associations protested on the Murree-Islamabad expressway and urged authorities to revoke their decision to ban entry of tourists, reported Geo News.

The president of the trader's association confirmed that all marketplaces remained closed due to a strike in Murree and surrounding areas.

Local administration decided to regulate entry into Murree after January 17, with no more than 8,000 vehicles permitted to enter after at least 23 people died in the region after their vehicles were stranded following heavy snowfall overnight on January 7.

The district administration has issued directives for tourists under the National Disaster Management Act 2010, reported Geo News.

The notification said that an effective system to regulate traffic will be set up in collaboration with the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) to regulate traffic and records of all vehicles entering Murree will be maintained.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor