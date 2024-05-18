Pakistan National Assembly member Ali Pervaiz sworn in as state minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 : Member of National Assembly of Pakistan Ali Pervaiz on Saturday, took oath as minister of state, reported Dawn.

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to Pervaiz during the ceremony held at Aiwan-i-Sadr.

Moreover, the swearing-in ceremony was attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, parliamentarians and other officials, according to Dawn.

Ali Pervaiz was elected MNA from the NA-119 constituency of Lahore on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the 2024 general elections, reported Dawn.

The country has still been witnessing protests and rallies following the recently held general elections which have been accused of alleged rigging.

Pakistan held its 12th national general election on February 8, amid allegations of rigging and the shutdown of cellular and internet services.

The Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT), in a report, in its assessment of the 2024 general elections, indicated that the February 8 general elections recorded the lowest fairness score since 2013, reported Dawn.

Highlighting a concerning decline in fairness scores compared to previous election cycles, the assessment was based on an independent analysis by Pildat, alongside a questionnaire scored by politicians, lawyers, activists, retired bureaucrats and military officials, and politically aware youth.

The report further highlighted key issues, including political repression, suspension of mobile and internet services on polling day, delay in announcement of election results, delay in publishing the results of Forms 45, 46, 48 and 49 on the website of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and a delay in allocating reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council.

