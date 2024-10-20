Pakistan: One held using fake documents for US travel via Cricket Club Scheme

Karachi [Pakistan], October 20 : Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle has apprehended a suspect who attempted to travel to the United States using counterfeit documents under the pretext of joining a cricket club.

The individual, identified as Shakeel Rafiq from Lahore, was arrested outside the US Consulate in Karachi following a request from the consulate itself, the Express Tribune reported.

According to an FIA spokesperson, Shakeel Rafiq had acquired the fake documents from an agent named Sajjad, who is a friend. The suspect reportedly made an agreement with Sajjad for 32,000 Emirati Dirhams, having paid an initial sum of PKR 450,000, with plans to pay the balance after securing his visa.

While at the consulate, Rafiq claimed to be associated with a cricket club and submitted forged documentation. However, his lack of cricket knowledge raised suspicions, and he was unable to provide satisfactory answers regarding the documents to consulate staff, leading to his arrest.

An investigation has been initiated, and raids are underway to apprehend the named agent involved in the scheme, reported the Express Tribune.

In a related development, five suspects were previously detained in Karachi for their roles in money laundering, during which a considerable amount of local and foreign currency was confiscated. The FIA's State Bank Circle Karachi conducted focused operations across various city locations, targeting those involved in illegal currency exchange.

Authorities seized USD 4,500, GBP 20,000, and PKR 8,802,250 from the suspects, identified as Waseem Akram, Mohammad Arsalan, Mohammad Shiraz, Mohammad Adil Shahid, and Majid Iqbal, respectively.

FIA Director-General Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir has recently emphasised Pakistan's commitment to combating organised crime, the Express Tribune reported.

In his speech at the 12th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP) for the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC), he called for enhanced action against money laundering and human trafficking, underscoring the need for developing countries to bolster their capacities to address these pressing issues comprehensively.

