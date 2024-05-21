Pakistan: Opposition alliance approaches court to seek permission for rally

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 21 : A multi-party opposition alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan has requested permission to hold a public gathering in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The Tehreek Tahafuz Aayeen-i-Pakistan, a multi-party coalition of opposition parties launched earlier this year, has decided to start a campaign across the nation for the "restoration" of the Constitution, with power shows expected in Karachi and Faisalabad, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

This request follows Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Mughal and the alliance's focal person Akhunzada Yousafzai's approach to the Islamabad administration to seek permission to hold a public gathering on June 8th, at F-9 Park, as per ARY News. The alliance stated that Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already granted permission for the gathering.

According to ARY News, the applicants stated that the public gathering initially planned for March was postponed due to the last days of Ramadan.

Previously, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted permission for a public gathering following a petition by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Chief Justice of the IHC, Justice Aamer Farooq, presided over the hearing.

PTI District President Aamir Mughal approached the IHC through his counsel and PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat. The PTI named the Secretary of Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad as respondents.

PTI also requested the court to order the authorities to refrain from using force against anyone attending the public meeting.

On May 16, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan also moved to the courts to seek permission to hold a rally in Faisalabad on May 17 as a part of its movement to 'save' Pakistan's constitution, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

As a part of its movement, the Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan decided to hold power shows in Faisalabad and Karachi.

Addressing a lawyer's convention in Faisalabad, Sunni Ittehad Council head Hamid Raza said they had decided to go ahead with the rally even if the government did not give permission. However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was not in favour of the idea, saying PTI workers would bear the brunt.

He added that Imran Khan asked his legal team to move the courts for permission, according to a Dawn report. The alliance head, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, said he called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to order the Punjab police chief to permit the public gathering in the city, as he also supported her father Nawaz Sharif's narrative for civilian supremacy.

In April, the six-party alliance decided to begin a nationwide movement for the rule of law and selected Mahmood Khan Achakzai as its president. The opposition's decision to launch the campaign was aimed at protecting the Constitution.

