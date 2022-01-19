Pakistan Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif tests positive for COVID-19

Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan's leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, has tested positive for the COVID-19 again as last year in June he had been infected with the virus, reported local media.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, a cancer survivor, who had last tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2020, is now isolated at home and resting as per his doctor's advice, The News International quoted party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

Marriyum also said that Shahbaz has asked the masses and PML-N workers to pray for his health.

It came as the COVID-19 cases are rising in Pakistan. Active coronavirus cases in Pakistan shot up from 39,881 to 44,717 in the last 24 hours, the highest since October 6, according to official figures released Wednesday morning, according to The News International.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi and the country's Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood recently had tested positive for coronavirus again. The president has now recovered from the virus six days after testing positive.

( With inputs from ANI )

