Pakistan: Opposition submits no-trust motion against Imran Khan

Pakistan Opposition leaders on Tuesday submitted the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The document was to be presented to the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser. However, Aurangzeb said that as the speaker was not present in the office, the document was submitted with the secretariat.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Naveed Qamar said the motion, requisitioning a National Assembly session, had signatures of more than 100 lawmakers.

A delegation of senior opposition lawmakers including Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Shazia Marri and Marriyum Aurangzeb submitted the no-trust motion, reported Dawn.

The delegation reached the Parliament House in Islamabad upon which the Aurangzeb confirmed the submission of the no-trust motion.

According to the National Assembly rules, in order for a session to be requisitioned to vote on a no-confidence motion, signatures from at least 68 MNAs are required as per the PPP leader Qamar, the document had more than 100 signatures.

However, in order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs.

Furthermore, according to the rules of procedure, "The resolution shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days, from the day on which the resolution is moved in the assembly," reported the newspaper.

Speaking to reporters at the PM house, Imran Khan said, "We will defeat them in such a manner and they will not be able to recover from it until 2028."

The opposition parties are jettisoning mutual hatred to ouster Imran Khan by moving a no-confidence motion against his government. However, Imran Khan has exuded confidence in the failure of this motion and said that the opposition will face consequences post its failure.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor