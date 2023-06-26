Pakistan: Over 900 cases of violence against women, children reported in 4 months

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 : More than 900 cases of violence against women and children were reported to the Sindh police in the first four months of this year, according to a report by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO).

The report highlights that these numbers may be even higher due to social taboos surrounding reporting such cases. In particular, 529 women were kidnapped during this period, and domestic violence cases reached 119. Additionally, there were 56 cases of rape and 37 cases of honour killing.

Karachi Central, Hyderabad, and Keamari districts emerged as hotspots for violent crimes against women. Regarding violence against children, sexual violence was the most prevalent, with 67 reported cases.

The report emphasises the need for increased attention and action from the government, police, and judiciary to ensure the safety of all citizens, particularly women and children.

In another case from Narowal that sounds alarming, a man was sentenced to death by an additional district and sessions judge for raping his own daughter in Bani Silharian village, Pasrur tehsil, Sialkot district.

The incident was reported by the victim's mother on June 21, 2022, leading to the registration of a police case against the suspect, Nazim Ali. The District Police Officer, Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, promptly responded, arrested the accused, and conducted the investigation.

Nazim was found guilty and sentenced to death by Pasrur's Additional District and Sessions Judge, Umar Farooq Khan. The court also ordered the convict to pay a fine or face an additional six months of imprisonment if the fine was not paid.

Another horrendous incident was reported from Pakistan, where the body of a 13-year-old girl, who had gone missing earlier, was discovered hanging from a mango tree in the village of Qaim Babbar on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The girl was allegedly raped and murdered. Initially, some relatives prevented the family from reporting the incident to the police, causing a delay in the investigation.

However, a preliminary report has been sent to the inspector general of police, and a five-member investigation committee has been formed. The suspects are currently in police custody and undergoing questioning. The incident has prompted condolences from Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro, who promised full support and a swift pursuit of justice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor