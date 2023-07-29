Pakistan: Over 900 smartphones, high-tech gadgets seized by Customs at Faisalabad airport

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 29 : Customs officials at Faisalabad Airport seized over 900 shipment of smuggled smartphones, drone cameras, and related accessories valued at millions of currency units, reported ARY News.

The officials seized 971 smartphones, 78 IPods, drone cameras, and game hardware from a passengers' luggage. The suspects hid these items in their bags and shoppers.

However, the custom officials have arrested three suspected smugglers at the airport who arrived in Faisalabad from Sharjah, according to ARY News.

in a separate action today, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended a passenger at the Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport who had returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The man was handed over to the police officials for further action.

Moreover, a few das ago, custom officials recovered smuggling 30 smartphones worth around Rs 100 million from a passenger at Sialkot airport, ARY News reported. The suspected smuggler was an employee of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

