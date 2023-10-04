Pakistan passport issuance system shut for 2 hours due to technical glitch

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 4 : The passport issuance process in Pakistan was halted for two hours after the system remained non-functional due to a technical glitch, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the ARY News, the system, connected with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) database, suddenly 'collapsed' due to a technical fault, promoting the suspension of the passport process across the country.

This led to the suffering of people and forced them to wait as they could not upload the credentials.

Moreover, the problem was later resolved and the system was again made functional.

Earlier, the official delivery timing for the issuance of passports in Pakistan was modified once again.

According to the report, the passport department has recently issued a notification outlining the revised passport delivery schedules.

For regular passport applications, the delivery time has been extended to a maximum of 21 working days, compared to the previous 10-day timeframe.

Global citizenship and residence advisory company Henley & Partners has ranked Pakistan as a nation with the fourth worst passport issuance service in the world.

