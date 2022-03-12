Pakistan: PDM chief asked PM to 'keep his fight political' after PM's verbal assault

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday lashed out at Pakistani Prime minister Imran Khan and told him to "keep his fight political," after Pakistani PM verbally assaulted the opposition.

He was speaking at the press conference organized by JUI-F chief along with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Pakistani broadcaster Geo News reported on Friday.

The PDM chief claimed to have the majority to overthrow the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government and also warned Pakistani PM that they have experience in dealing with such a situation.

Meanwhile, citing the parliament incident where Islamabad police arrested two JUI-F MNAs along with several Ansar-ul-Islam workers, the PDM chief said that the episode was a "cruel and barbaric act" and the "worst incident in the history of the Parliament".

"We will not allow Khan to derail the country from the path of economic development," he added.

To counterattack Imran's allegation on Shahbaz for corruption, Shabaz questioned about the corrupt practices going within the Khan's house citing PM's sister Aleema Khan's properties outside Pakistan.

"I warn you to keep your tongue in control, or we know how to control it," he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

On the other hand, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari criticised PM Khan for referencing the army during his rally.

Taking to Twitter, Zardari called him a loser and said, "Imran Khan's abusive language is the biggest proof he knows he's losing. Have you ever heard a winning captain abuse his opponents? No, losers do. His reference to the army in public jalsa while no confidence is pending is pathetic, desperate and will not work."

The Election Commission of Pakistan issued a notice on Friday against Pakistani PM over alleged violation of the code of conduct as he attended a public gathering in Lower Dir ahead of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government election and summoned him on March 14.

With inputs from ANI

