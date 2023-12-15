Pakistan People's Party urges Election Commissioner to remove reservations of all political parties

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 15 : Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi urged the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to remove the reservations of all the political parties and ensure free and fair elections in the country, as reported by ARY News.

While addressing a press conference, PPP Information Secretary Kundi said, "PPP's stance on general polls is very clear that the ECP should conduct timely, free and fair elections in the country."

Faisal Kundi said that a PPP delegation already met the CEC and apprised him of the reservations and the need to provide a level playing field in the upcoming polls, ARY News reported.

Responding to them, the CEC assured them that there will be no delay in the elections, he added.

Faisal Kundi emphasised that the people should decide to vote for any political party in general elections as it is the people's right to vote and elect the party to rule in the country.

"The masses will not accept any government unless free and fair elections are ensured. The credibility of the Parliament will be nothing if free, fair and transparent elections were not conducted in the country," he added.

Referring to the ban on social media during elections, he said that PPP would fully oppose the restriction of social media as it was a crucial tool to approach the masses during the elections, as reported by ARY News.

He further stated that the country was facing a critical law and order situation especially, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and social media was the best tool to access the people in that situation.

Moreover, he added that the ECP should also address the issue, according to ARY News.

"PPP always talked about the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit to root out the terrorism from the country," he noted.

Further, Kundi highlighted that President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has categorically stated that transparent and timely polls are the only solution to get rid of all the challenges faced by the country.

Additionally, he said that Pakistan is majorly facing challenges including, law and order, economy, inflation and unemployment, noting that PPP has the solution to all these issues.

This time, if the selection process was adopted instead of transparent elections, Kundi said, that the country would not accept it because now there was a majority of conscious young people and they would not accept the selection.

