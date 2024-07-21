Pakistan Peoples Party urges PML-N to reconsider SC review petition on reserved seats verdict

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 21 : The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), a key ally in the ruling coalition, advised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday to reconsider its decision to file a review petition in the Supreme Court regarding the reserved seat verdict for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, according to Dawn.

The PPP also suggested that pursuing this legal challenge might not yield any relief for the government.

In a major legal victory for Imran Khan's PTI, the nation's top court on July 12 ruled that the party was eligible for the allocation of reserved seats. The decision has not only paved the way for the PTI's return to the parliament, which was kicked out of the February 8 polls owing to the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) December 2023 ruling, but has also increased the pressure on the coalition alliance as the judgement will change the composition of the National Assembly.

Also, the PPP urged the government to handle the issue of banning the PTI democratically.

Notably, the Pakistan government's move to contemplate a ban on Imran Khan's PTI drew flak from political parties all across the spectrum, with several leaders slamming the idea and saying that the move is undemocratic and will have far-fetched implications if executed. Leaders from other political parties besides PTI, like- PPP, Awami National Party, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, and Jamaat-i-Islami criticized the decision.

President Asif Ali Zardari chaired the meeting where Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Awan represented the PML-N side, while Sherry Rehman, Farooq Naek and Nayyar Bokhari represented the PPP. The meeting was called after the PPP stated that despite being a significant coalition partner, it was not consulted by the PML-N before making the decision.

The PML-N at the meeting tabled two main issues filing of a review petition on the Supreme Court decision on reserved seats and the proposed ban on the PTI for being allegedly involved in anti-state activities. Sources further said that the PPP told PML-N that it would convene an in-house meeting to decide about backing the government on both issues, according to Dawn.

