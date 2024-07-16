Pakistan People's Party's top leadership oppose govt's decision to ban Imran Khan's party

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 16 : The senior leadership of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have strongly opposed the federal government's decision to ban Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Monday.

PPP leader Raza Rabbani emphasized in a statement that prohibiting a political party is incompatible with democratic ideals and urged the federal government to refrain from taking such measures.

Rabbani emphasized that there is already a great deal of political and economic uncertainty in the nation. He warned that the government's decision to outlaw PTI would have a detrimental effect on the federal government and exacerbate the current political unrest.

He recommended that the government confront the growing patterns of terrorism instead.

Senior PPP politician Farhatullah Babar echoed this opinion when he opposed the notion of outlawing political parties, according to ARY News.

He added that self-made crises cannot survive in Pakistani democracy.

Furthermore, PPP leader Nasir Shah stated that he personally does not support such actions and that the party chairman had opposed the prohibition, ARY News reported.

It is important to note that the government has decided to outlaw PTI, as announced by Ata Tarar, the federal minister of communication.

Speaking at a contentious press conference, Ata Tarar asserted that the federal government is authorized by Article 17 of the Constitution to prohibit a political party.

Citing the PTI's involvement in foreign funding, the May 9 riots, its role in the resettlement of terrorists in Pakistan, the cypher episode, and the resolution passed in the US, he said there is credible evidence to warrant a ban on the party.

