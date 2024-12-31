Pakistan: Persistent interruptions in gas supply causes sharp rise in prices of alternative fuels

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 31 : The extreme cold and continuous interruptions in Sui gas supply have led to a sharp increase in the prices of alternative fuels, including coal, dry wood, cylinder gas, and kerosene, in the open market, making middle class disproportionately bearing the brunt of these rising costs, The Express Tribune reported.

The irregular supply and low pressure of Sui gas have forced tandoors and hotels to depend on commercial gas cylinders with prices for a full-size cylinder rising to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 14,000. A mini cylinder is sold at PKR 800, a medium cylinder costs PKR 1,500, and a bottle of kerosene oil is being sold for PKR 180, often dispensed in empty beverage bottles at increased prices.

Dry wood is being sold for PKR 2,000 per kilogram while slightly wet wood costs PKR 1,700 per kilogram, high-quality coal costs PKR 150 per kilogram, and medium smoke coal is sold at PKR 130 per kg. The rising coal prices have affected the street food industry, raising prices among barbecue vendors and cart hawkers, according to The Express Tribune report.

The limited availability of dry wood, coal, and kerosene oil has further aggravated the problem for people. As there is no official price regulation, a union of wood sellers is setting rates, causing significant price increase. Small catering businesses and households have started using wood as fuel, causing increase of 30-35 per cent rise in prices of wood and coal despite record sales.

Local shopkeepers, including Chaudhry Imran and Sajid Khan, have called on the authorities to regulate the prices of wood and coal, like grocery rates are by deputy commissioner, to bring relief to people struggling to deal with the crisis, The Express Tribune reported.

Last week, a gas pipeline at Akhtarabad Western Bypass in Pakistan's Balochistan was damaged, disrupting supply to several areas, according to ARY News. The spokesperson for Sui Southern said that an 18-inch diameter main gas supply line had been damaged.

It was unclear whether the damage was caused by an accident or sabotage. Technical teams from Sui Southern have been dispatched to the site to assess the situation, ARY News reported.

The damage has affected gas supply to several areas, including Kuchlak, Ziarat, Bostan, Yaru, Karbala, Harmizai, and Pishin. Several parts of Quetta, such as Airport Road, Naukali, Jinnah Town, Khazi, and Hazar Ganji, are also facing supply issues.

