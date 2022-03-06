Pakistan: Peshawar Mosque suicide bombing brings fear, unrest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Suicide attack at Mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar that claimed 60 lives and injured nearly 200 has created fear and unrest among the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The hearts of the people of the capital city of the Pakhtun-dominated region have been wrenched once more, reported The News International.

This incident revived the fear among them. Soon after the incident, everyone started calling their dear and near ones who were out of home at the time of the massacre.

"Don't go to the mosque and offer prayers at home. But if you still want to go to the mosque, don't take your children with you. My wife told me this morning," a resident of the Hayatabad township said, reported The News International.

Another dweller of the city, who currently resides in Islamabad in connection with his job, said that his spouse asked him not to go to Peshawar. "But I had to come here. Then she asked me to avoid going to crowded areas at least," he said.

The environment of fear has been restored. However, this time the fear is coupled with anger. Glimpses of anger were seen in the massively attended funerals of the martyrs. Strong voices were heard in the gatherings against the invisible forces, reported The News International.

"Enough is enough. They should stop playing with lives anymore," said a participant at a funeral.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have identified three suspects involved in the Peshawar mosque suicide blast, said Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday.

Sharing a video message on his Twitter handle, Rasheed said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, along with the investigation agencies, have identified all three suspects involved in the blast.

He added that the police and investigation agencies have closed in on the suspects, who are likely to be arrested in the next two to three days.

( With inputs from ANI )

