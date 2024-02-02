Pakistan Pledges Support to Maldives Amidst Indian Budget Reduction

India has delivered a significant setback to its neighboring country, the Maldives, in the 2024-2025 budget. In contrast to the previous year, India has reduced its allocation for the Maldives by nearly 171 crore rupees in the budget, breaking the trend of increasing allocations for the Maldives in the past two years. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman disclosed a budget estimate of 600 crore rupees for the Maldives in the fiscal year 2024-25.

Meanwhile, during a telephone conversation on Thursday, Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar reassured the Maldives of support for its immediate development needs, as stated in a press release from the President's Office. The leaders explored strategies to fortify bilateral ties and boost cooperation on the international stage. Kakar expressed Pakistan's backing for the Maldives' efforts in addressing the impacts of climate change. The diplomatic relations between the two nations were established on July 26, 1966. Notably, despite Pakistan's close alliance with China, President Mohamed Muizzu is known for his pro-Beijing stance.

India-Maldives Conflict

In early January, Prime Minister Modi's visit to Lakshadweep and subsequent social media posts encouraging tourism sparked controversy. In response, three ministers from Lakshadweep made disrespectful remarks on social media, unfavorably comparing the region to the Maldives. This triggered widespread support for Lakshadweep from Indian politicians, actors, and the public on social media. The founder of EaseMyTrip's canceled all Maldives-related bookings. In the midst of the tension, the "Boycott India" hashtag gained traction on the internet. The Maldives government took action by suspending three ministers over derogatory remarks against Indians and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep visit.