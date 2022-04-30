Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to UAE after concluding his visit to Saudi Arabia

After completing his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a statement from the PM office said on Saturday.

The official statement said that during his visit, Shehbaz will call on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Commander of the UAE armed forces and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach the UAE today where he will call on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Deputy Commander of the UAE armed forces & the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Both leaders will discuss matters of mutual interest including bilateral issues," the statement read.

Shehbaz Sharif's maiden three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia has been concluded. Dozens of officials and political leaders had accompanied the Pakistan Prime Minister on his visit to the Kingdom.

The visit was also surrounded with controversy. A viral video has been circulating on social media platforms that showed hundreds of pilgrims raising "chor chor" [thieves] slogans upon seeing the delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi.

After Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was insulted at the Masjid-e-Nabawi, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh has announced a protest across the province on Saturday and accused former PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) party of involvement in the incident.

In a video, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and member of the National Assembly Shahzain Bugti were seen along with others.According to the Pakistani newspaper, Aurangzeb indirectly blamed ousted Imran Khan for the protest. "I will not name this person on this holy land because I do not want to use this land for politics. But they have destroyed the [Pakistani] society," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor