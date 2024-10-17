Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif invites coalition lawmakers to discuss consitutional amendments

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 17 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended an invitation to lawmakers from all coalition parties for a lunch meeting today, ahead of the National Assembly session where the 26th constitutional amendment is expected to be presented, according to a report by ARY News.

As per the sources, PM Sharif is set to host the meeting with lawmakers from coalition parties at Parliament House today at 2:00 pm. The invitation has been extended to all lawmakers of coalition parties in the centre.

Meanwhile, the special committee meeting of the Parliament on the constitutional amendments has been rescheduled. The special committee meeting was initially called at 12:30 pm but now it will be held at 11:30am on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) agreed on constitutional amendments after their meeting in Karachi. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced the agreement between the two parties on constitutional amendments, while addressing a joint press conference in Karachi.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said JUI-F and PPP agreed on the draft of constitutional amendments and praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the consensus.

He further said, "I have met Bilawal Bhutto and will meet Nawaz Sharif tomorrow (Wednesday)."He has rejected the Pakistan government's initial proposed constitutional amendments, calling them unacceptable, ARY News reported. He emphasised the need for non-controversial constitutional amendments, saying that Pakistan, its constitution, and its parliament need a united voice.

