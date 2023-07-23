Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif urges people to defeat 'political masquerades' of Imran Khan's party

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 23 : Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called on the public to avenge the rigging of the 2018 general polls through their mandate during the upcoming general elections by defeating the ‘political masquerades’ of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif made the statement while addressing a ceremony after laying foundation stone of development projects, including the Faisalabad Satyana bypass linking Motorway-3. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and his clique were brought to power during 2018 rigged elections, ARY News reported.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the people of Faisalabad will defeat PTI in the general elections by supporting the candidates of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He said that during the PTI's tenure, not a single brick was laid on the projects initiated by PML-N government, according to ARY News.

He said the PTI, instead, was engaged in levelling “barrage of baseless and awkward allegations against the opposition leadership." He claimed that Imran Khan was made Pakistan's PM through "rigged polls, with malfunctioning of RTS and the PML-N was deprived of its seats".

Sharif said Imran Khan's tall claims regarding vast network of public welfare projects could not be witnessed in the region. He said, "Where were those USD 300 billion, they claimed were parked abroad" and stressed that not a single penny could be brought back", ARY News reported.

Pakistan PM also criticised Imran Khan for his claims against seeking financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to ARY News report. He said Khan reneged on the agreement and burdened the coalition government.

Sharif said his government had distributed Pakistani Rupees (PKR) across the country after the devastating floods that had affected millions of people. He said that his government had steered Pakistan out of default, ARY News reported.

He also announced that he would give millions of laptops to the youth if voted to power. He also promised to develop agriculture, natural resources and minerals sectors.

He added that 190 million pounds fraud story and proceeds from Toshakhana watch sale should have been deposited in the national exchequer rather than making their way into the pockets of PTI’s leadership.

Last week, Shehbaz Sharif said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's return will change the destiny of the nation, urging people to make their decisions after looking into the performance of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, Geo News reported.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, Shehbaz Sharif said, "Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the entire leadership of PML-N will change destiny of the country by taking it on the path of progress and prosperity."

