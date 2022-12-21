Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to deal with terrorism using 'iron fists'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the country would not bow down to any terrorist group. Sharif said that terrorism will be dealt with "iron fists" amid attempts to spread chaos in Pakistan, The News International reported.

"Attempts to spread chaos in Pakistan through terrorism will be dealt with iron fists," The News International quoted Shehbaz Sharif as saying.

Shehbaz Sharif made the statement in condemnation of the Bannu hostage crisis and other recent terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He called terrorism a sensitive issue of national security and stressed that a joint strategy is needed to tackle the issue, as per The News International report. Sharif said that the government will tackle the external support given to terrorists in Pakistan.

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the country's armed forces fighting terrorism and vowed that the nation will end terrorism by supporting the forces. Sharif called operations - 'Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad' important measures to end terrorism in Pakistan, according to The News International report.

Furthermore, Shehbaz Sharif said that the responsibility for peace lies with the provinces. However, he stated that the federal government will continue to make efforts along with the provinces to fight terrorism, according to the news report. Sharif called it important to increase the capacity and the efficiency of the provincial government in order to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan.

Pakistan's PM stressed that government will help in improving the professional capacity of counter-terrorism departments in all provinces to tackle terrorism. He assured that the federal government will provide all the facilities, including modern weapons.

His remarks come after a hostage crisis happened when terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) seized control of the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) compound in the country's northwest on December 18. The TTP had taken several security personnel in hostage.

Meanwhile, an increase in threats and attacks on security forces as well as high-profile political personalities has been noticed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as per the news report. The police have been kept on high alert after the rise in attacks in areas, including Peshawar, southern districts and the Mardan region. Citing a source, the report said that in addition to police personnel, several politicians have raised complaints regarding receiving threats.

