Pakistan: PML-N forms committees for supremo Nawaz Sharif's homecoming

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 25 : The coordination committees for the homecoming reception of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif, have been established by his party, according to ARY News.

The coordination committees for the women's wings of the PML-N's Punjab, Islamabad, and KP have been formed in preparation for the arrival of Nawaz Sharif, who is expected to return to Pakistan on October 21.

According to ARY News, Khawaja Saad Rafique will be in charge of the Rawalpindi division, Malik Ahmed Khan will be in charge of Gujranwala, Ahsan Iqbal will be in charge of Sargodha, and Khurram Dastagir will be in charge of the Faisalabad receiving committee.

Moreover, party member Javed Latif will head Sahiwal, Awais Laghari Multan, Ayaz Sadiq Bahawalpur, Talal Chaudhry Dera Ghazi Khan and Saud Majeed will be responsible for the Lahore committee.

Under nine divisions, committees of the party officials of 36 districts will also be constituted.

PML-N's Okara committee will be under the leadership of Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Sargodha, Musaddik Malik Attock, Hanif Abbasi Chakwal, Saba Sadiq Jhelum, Shaikh Aftab Gujrat, and Chaudhry Tanvir, reported ARY News.

On September 30, the party committees will provide their findings to Maryam Nawaz about Nawaz Sharif's homecoming preparations. According to the sources, the PML-N's legal team has come up with a plan to prevent party leader Nawaz Sharif from being arrested upon his return to Pakistan.

The former prime minister said he was in London on Nawaz’s instructions to discuss important matters including the next legal, administrative and political steps of the Sharif family and the PML-N and “we have made decisions”. He added that the reports were “false and speculative”.

"Nawaz Sharif will return to a resounding welcome in Lahore and then address the nation at a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan where he will present the party's plan to tackle poverty, and unemployment and improve the economic situation. He will present the agenda of progress and success. Nawaz Sharif is the leader who took Pakistan to the path of progress and hope before, and delivered for the masses and will do so again," Shehbaz told the reporters in London.

The PML-N president also said the country should look at the party's performance from 2013 to 2017, adding that Nawaz is a “ray of hope” for the nation.

Shehbaz Sharif had first confirmed on September 12 that his elder brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan on October 21.

