Pakistan: PML-N in alliance talks with PPP, MQM-P; Nawaz could be PM

Karachi [Pakistan], February 12 : To carve out a formula for the formation of a federal government, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders began discussing the terms of an alliance with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the report, PML-N would take the post of prime minister, and the posts of the President and Speaker will be set aside for its partners if an alliance is agreed upon.

Similarly, the post of deputy speaker could be given to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) or any of the Independent members joining the coalition. Besides, the PML-N may keep the finance ministry, and other ministries will be distributed among allies with mutual consultation, according to the report.

As per sources, the decision regarding the nomination for the positions of the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be made in consultation with the allies after the Senate elections.

"The PML-N has held consultation for a long time on this initial formula," a source said. "It will be finalised in the meetings with the potential coalition partners. Changes can be made in accordance with the evolving political situation," The Express Tribune reported, quoting a source.

Consultations on the formation of the coalition government is expected to be held between Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Maulana Fazlur Rahman and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, among others.

Earlier, on Sunday, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PPP president Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. The two parties agreed "in principle to save the country from political instability."

The Express Tribune reported, citing a source, that in these meetings, preliminary consultations were held on the formation of the coalition government.

Regarding this consultation, it is learned that the PML-N wants to keep the post of prime minister. And if the potential allies agree, the post may be given to Nawaz Sharif. But if the allies want another name, Shahbaz Sharif could be the alternative PM candidate from the PML-N.

Moreover, according to The Express Tribune, PTI has warned that if PML-N or the PPP tried to rope in their Independents, they would resort to use legal and constitutional options.

Sources revealed that the PTI will also start political contacts for the formation of its government at the Centre.

