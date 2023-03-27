Pakistan: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz questions courts for not punishing Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 27 : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has questioned why Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was not punished by the Supreme Court despite his involvement in abrogating the Constitution, The Express Tribune reported. She made the remarks while speaking to the lawyers' wing of the party in Lahore on Sunday.

Maryam Nawaz said that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has not faced any significant legal consequences despite repeatedly attacking the courts during protests while PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was convicted of fake cases like the 'Panama Leaks'. She said that Imran Khan was being treated as a "favourite" while others were treated "unfairly".

"Imran Khan is still being treated like a 'ladla' (favourite) but others were treated unfairly," The Express Tribune quoted Maryam Nawaz as saying.

PML-N senior Vice President said that Imran Khan's politics revolve around his "facilitators" and that their remnants are still present in the judiciary. She further said, "A man tramples the law of Pakistan but gets bail in five minutes. He has now discovered the 'judicial establishment'."

Maryam Nawaz accused Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi of selling Toshakhana gifts in Dubai. She said that Imran Khan should respond to the allegations in court if his hands are not stained. She stressed that Imran Khan was permitted to go home without any punishment despite abrogating the constitution, The Express Tribune reported.

"Why is a man holding a certification of breaking the Constitution not been punished? He should have been tried under Article 6," Maryam Nawaz said.

Maryam Nawaz said that the current government should have filed a petition against the court's ruling and called it a weakness on the government's part, as per The Express Tribune report. She said that PTI attacked the state from Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence. However, the state and law did not respond. PML-N leader claimed that Imran Khan abrogated the Constitution multiple times during his tenure as Pakistan's PM.

On Friday, the Lahore High Court extended Imran Khan's protective bail till Monday in five cases registered against him in Islamabad, including two for "vandalism," ARY News reported. The former premier had been granted protective bail in the five cases on March 17 when he secured protective bail in a total of nine.

During the hearing, Khan's counsel told the judges that the PTI chairman was seeking protective bail in order to go to Islamabad where several political cases have been registered against him, according to ARY News. A two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain heard Imran's plea and extended the bail till March 27.

