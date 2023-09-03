Pakistan: PML-N to hold protest with PTI if elections delayed 

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 3 : Amid the ongoing talks over Pakistan's general elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ata Tarar hinted that if the elections get delayed, they will hold protests with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reported ARY News.

He further said that in case of delayed general elections, the masses will see the Pakistan People’s Party, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the same container, ARY News reported.

He also said PML-N could hold protests along with the PTI if polls in Pakistan were delayed.

However, former special assistant to the Prime Minister and senior PML-N leader Tarar assured that the election would take place in February 2024.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured to hold the next general elections 'peacefully and impartially' according to the Constitution and the law.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja made this assurance while chairing two separate meetings in Islamabad today.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said that the delimitation process will be finalised by November 30, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. The ECP's decision comes after it held a number of consultations with the political parties.

In the statement, the electoral watchdog said the purpose of reducing the duration of the delimitation process is to ensure polls are held as early as possible, the report said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has petitioned the Supreme Court (SC) to stop the delay of the general election, ARY News reported.

As per details, PTI argued against an election delay before the Supreme Court. The president should announce the election date within 90 days, according to the argument made before the Supreme Court.

The argument was made that the Supreme Court needed to order the ECP to publish the general election schedule as well.

The CCI judgment regarding the delimitation and the census 2023 was recommended to be declared invalid by the Supreme Court.

The forthcoming general elections must be held within 90 days, according to a previous order from the Lahore High Court (LHC), according to ARY News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor