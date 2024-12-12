Pakistan PM's Adviser refutes reports of talks with PTI

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 12 : Adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister for Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah refuted reports of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's talks with the establishment or the government, ARY News reported.

"Any informal conversation to someone could not be termed as talks," Sanaullah told ARY News.

"PTI is not holding talks with the establishment or government", he said.

Sanaullah Said that the wedge can be eliminated, but PTI has to change its outlook.

He said that neither did the PTI contact the Speaker's Office nor did it hold a meeting for talks.

"When the PTI leadership will contact, I am confident our leadership will respond positively," he said.

Sanaullah said that the ISPR's statement made it obvious that Faiz Hameed would not be made an approver.

"If the violation of the Official Secrets Act proved against former spy chief retired Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, he will likely be tried along with the PTI's Founder," Rana Sanaullah added.

Almost four months after his arrest, Hameed has been formally indicted, as per Dawn.

He faces a Field General Court Martial and has to answer about his alleged involvement in political activities, violation of the Official Secrets Act, abuse of authority, and causing wrongful loss to a person, as per Dawn.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the partnership between former Pakistan Prime Minister and former Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) General (retd) Faiz Hameed, which played a key role in bringing Imran Khan to power, started before the 2018 polls and continued after the events of May 9, The Express Tribune reported earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters in Parliament House, Asif said that the collaboration between Khan and Hameed was key to the political rise of PTI founder.

"General Faiz was the central figure in bringing Imran Khan to power. Their partnership began before the 2018 elections and continued after May 9. and anyone who denies this we have evidence to support it," Asif said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor