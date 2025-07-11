Pakistan PM's aide Rana Sanaullah rejects reports of growing rift with PPP

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 11 : Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Public and Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has rejected reports of growing rift with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), calling them "completely baseless" and said that the current coalition government will continue, Geo News reported.

Speaking on Geo News' programme 'Capital Talk', Sanaullah said, "The coalition government cannot continue without the alliance." He stated, "Even after the change in numbers following the reserved seats verdict, this system cannot work without the PPP and PML-N coalition. Both parties acknowledge this."

He said that the rumours regarding the future of the alliance were "completely baseless." On addressing claims that Field Marshal Asim Munir could be considered for the role of President of Pakistan, Sanaullah stated: "Let me be clear this person will stay in uniform and go home after that, whenever that may be. There is no question of assuming any other office."

Sanaullah reiterated that PML-N and PPP must maintain political maturity. He said, "Even the Charter of Democracy states that one party should not be involved in aiding the fall of the other's government," Geo News reported.

He also confirmed his recent meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding the upcoming Senate elections. He added, "Yes, we aim to take their help. With the combined numbers of PPP, Maulana sb, and the PML-N, we can secure more seats."

Regarding inter-party cooperation, PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla mentioned that there was discontent among PPP members in Punjab, attributing it to the provincial government's inability to address their concerns, Geo News reported.

He said, "In Punjab, our numbers are low, so our issues are often ignored. That's why our leaders come and complain to the party leadership." However, Mandviwalla spoke about positive cooperation between the two parties and mentioned how the Sindh government opened a hospital in Punjab without any objection from the PML-N-led provincial government.

