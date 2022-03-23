Pakistan: Police refuses to file FIR in kidnapping incident

Succumbing to the pressure of a local Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Pakistan's Punjab province, Lodharan District Police Officer (DPO) refused to register an FIR of a kidnapping, torture and vehicle snatching incident.

Even if everything was proved in the initial investigations, the DPO was reluctant to register an FIR on the matter. Rao Ashraf, the complainant, alleged that DPO Abdul Rauf Qaisrani in the presence of a local MPA had said, "Do whatever you want to do. I will not register an FIR of the incident," reported The News International.

On March 15, 2022, five people riding a bike intercepted the car of one Ashraf when he was on his way to a court along with his cousin. The accused gave a good thrashing to the victim, tore his clothes and snatched the vehicle. They let the victim's cousin go home. However, they kidnapped Ashraf and took him to a deserted place.

The brother of the victim reached out to the police. After receiving the call the Lodhran police responded to the call and recovered the victim but did not do anything to recover the vehicle.

The victim approached the DPO on next day and described the incident in detail. The DPO took action and directed the SHO to recover the vehicle within half an hour.

As the complainant requested to give a personal hearing and register FIR against them if they were proved guilty, the DPO allegedly straightforwardly refused to register the FIR.

The complainant also accused that the local MPA had also allegedly become a hurdle in the way of justice however DPO Abdul Rauf Qaisrani denied the allegation of MPA's intervention.

In order to investigate the matter and unearth the truth, The News International also tried to contact the local MPA but his both cell numbers were not responding.

