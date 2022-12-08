Pakistan: Police registers case against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill over remarks against former army chief

Police on Tuesday registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill for using "inappropriate language" against the country's former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and a sitting military officer, Dawn reported.

A police officer, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that an FIR has been filed against Shahbaz Gill under sections 500, 505, 131 and 153-A of the Pakistan Penal Code and PECA's relevant sections, as per the news report. The FIR has been registered against the PTI leader after a citizen filed a complaint.

Notably, former Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa retired on November 28. General Asim Munir took charge as Pakistan's army chief, replacing Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Complainant Mohammed Saeed, a resident of Jacob Lines, revealed that he was a hairdresser and a law-abiding citizen, as per the Dawn report. Saeed said that he witnessed a video on his mobile phone which showed the PTI leader making a speech which was shown by electronic and social media and it went viral.

According to him, Shahbaz Gill in the speech said how it was possible that he and Azam Swati were made "naked without orders of Bajwa Sahib." He claimed that Shahbaz Gill in the speech raised doubt over one army officer with the rank of major general doing anything on his own without the order of the army chief.

"He (Mr Gill) has given a false impression that army chief was involved in all these things," Dawn quoted Mohammed Saeed as saying.

The complainant said that Gill's words were trying to instigate the people against Pakistan's army chief and other army officers, as per the Dawn report. Complainant Mohammed Saeed accused Shahbaz Gill of launching a campaign under a well-thought-out conspiracy, which he stressed was shared on social media to spread hatred and enmity against the army.

The complainant accused the suspect of defaming the Pakistan Army chief's reputation, as per the news report. He called for legal action against Shahbaz Gill as any person under such circumstances can commit any illegal act against state institutions. Earlier on August 9, Gill was arrested on charges of sedition and inciting people against the state institutions.

"Such statement of the suspect is aimed at instigating the army, navy, air force to rebel and such statement triggers fear and chaos among the masses," Dawn quoted Mohammed Saeed as saying.

