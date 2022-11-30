Pakistan policeman among two dead in Quetta suicide blast

Two people died and 24 other people sustained injuries in a suicide attack near Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday.

The blast that took place in the capital city Quetta's Baleli area, killed a police officer and a civilian, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Among the 24 injured in the attack, 20 were policemen and four civilians, according to Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Ghulam Azfar Mahesar.

"The explosion took place near the police truck [...] due to the impact [of the blast], the vehicle -- which was on its way to provide security to police workers -- toppled and fell into a ditch," the police official told Dawn.

"Looking at the crime scene and given that the truck toppled, it is estimated that 25 kilograms of explosives were used (in the blast)," he added.

The senior police officer said the wounded have been moved to the Civil Hospital Quetta.

According to Pakistani media, the blast site has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway.

In a statement, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said he has instructed authorities to provide the injured persons best treatment facilities.

"All the elements involved in the incident and will be brought under the grip of the law," Bizenjo was quoted as saying by Dawn.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor