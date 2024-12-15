Pakistan: Polio cases reported from 8 districts

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 15 : The polio cases have been rapidly increasing in Pakistan, causing a health hazard with confirmation of cases in eight districts, ARY News reported.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) informed that wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) was identified in the sewage samples from Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda, Rawalpindi, Qambar, Jamshoro, Killa Saifullah, Barkhan, and Mastung.

According to ARY News, 63 polio cases have been reported in Pakistan with Balochistan registering the highest number of cases (26). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has registered 18 cases followed by Sindh where 17 cases have been found so far. Punjab and Islamabad have each reported one case.

Additionally, Charsadda has reported a positive sewage sample for the virus. The growing presence of polio has raised serious concerns about a potential outbreak, posing a major risk to children across the country.

Earlier in the day, Section 144 was imposed Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for seven days, in preparation for the anti-polio campaign set to be launched on December 16, Ary News reported.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed announced that the restrictions will be in effect immediately across the district for the next week. The measures include a ban on carrying firearms, prohibiting two people from riding on a motorcycle together and restricting the use of tinted windows in vehicles.

Hameed further explained that these steps have been taken in preparation for the anti-polio campaign. He also warned that anyone found violating the restrictions would face strict legal consequences.

Notably, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is launching the anti-polio campaign on December 16, addressing ongoing challenges such as vaccination refusals, missed targets, fake finger marking, and lack of cooperation from local health authorities and district administrations, ARY News reported.

Earlier on December 13, Pakistan reported four new polio cases, raising the total for 2024 to 63, according to the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). The new cases were detected in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Jacobabad, and Sukkur, with the case in Sukkur being the area's first, The News International reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor