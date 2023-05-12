Pakistan political unrest: After Mazari, another PTI woman leader Yasmin Rashid arrested

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 : The police crackdown on Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders show no signs of mercy as another senior female PTI leader and former health minister of Pakistan's Punjab Yasmin Rashid was arrested in Lahore on Friday, Geo News reported.

It comes as former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to appear in Islamabad High Court today.

"PTI's Iron Lady @Dr_YasminRashid has been arrested! They think they can stop this movement by these arrests, they don't know that Pakistan has changed forever, we are all Imran Khan now," the official handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tweeted.

Earlier, Dr Shireen Mazari, the party's Senior Vice President was arrested by Islamabad Police from her residence in the federal capital during the wee hours today.

Shireen Mazari's home was searched by the Islamabad police, according to officials. Following a string of arrests of senior PTI leaders, including Imran Khan, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Ali Mohammad Khan, she was taken into custody, according to Geo News.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has called on cadre to gather near Islamabad HC as Imran is to appear there.

"Thousands of peaceful Pakists from across the country will gather at Srinagar Highway G-13 Islamabad this morning to express solidarity with Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. After appearing in the Islamabad High Court, Chairman Imran Khan will address this place," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tweeted.

Meanwhile, in a major legal victory for PTI, Chairman Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case has been declared "illegal" by the Supreme Court on May 11, and authorities have been instructed to release him "immediately".

The apex court has sent the PTI chief to the Police Lines Guest House, allowing him to spend the night with his family.

The court has also ordered Imran Khan to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today, which is the same court that previously declared his arrest to be legal.

