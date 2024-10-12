Pakistan poll body's regional office vandalised, ballot votes burnt

Karachi [Pakistan], October 12 : Masked men attacked the office of Pakistan's Regional Election Commission's office, vandalised property, snatched ballot papers, and burnt a bag containing ballot papers and election materials during the recounting of votes at four polling stations, Tribune reported on Saturday.

The two leading parties of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chaired by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founded by former PM Imran Khan have accused each other for the attack, while Pakistan's Election Commission has filed a case against unidentified culprits.

The Tribune reported that recounting at four polling stations was scheduled for 10am yesterday morning by order of the Election Tribunal.Candidates of both parties, Abdul Hakim Baloch of PPP, and PTI-backed independent candidate Khalid Mehmood, along with others were present at the Regional Election Commissioner's office.

However, at around 11am, a group of masked men entered the Election Commission office, broke down the door of the room where the counting was taking place, and seized ballot papers and other election materials. They burnt the bag containing election material and fled the scene with some election material. Those present claimed that everything happened within few minutes, The Tribune reported.

According to the PTI candidate, during the incident, he and his son were attacked by unknown individuals who also took away his laptop while the police stood by as silent spectators. PPP's Abdul Hakim Baloch blamed the PTI for the incident.

Khalid Mehmood had challenged Abdul Hakim Baloch's victory in the election tribunal.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan took serious notice of the incident and requested for an immediate report from the state Election Commission of Sindh. In a swift move of events, Pakistan's Election Commission directed the Chief Secretary and IG Sindh to take legal action against those involved. However, shortly after the incident, the staff from the Regional Election Commissioner's office in Karachi went to the Sindh Election Commission office, stating that they were leaving to save their lives and felt insecure, despite security measures in place.

Pakistan has routinely seen cases of violence during election cycles. The recent incident dents the country's reputation as it struggles to prove its democratic credentials.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor