Pakistan: PPP Chairman urges Tehreek-e-Insaf to shun 'extremist politics', return to democratic norms

Larkana [Pakistan], December 29 : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to abandon what he called "extremist politics" and return to conventional democratic practices for the betterment of their party, leadership, workers, and the country's political environment, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking at the inauguration of an intensive care unit at Larkana Children's Hospital on Sunday, Bilawal criticised PTI for attacking state institutions following the arrest of its leader and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

"If PTI attacked institutions after the arrest of its leader and nothing happened, I ask what would have become of us if the PPP had done the same?" he said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

He emphasised that political stability and the survival of democracy in Pakistan required responsible conduct from both the government and opposition.

"If you pursue extremist politics, then you cannot complain about the hardness that follows," Bilawal said, as quoted by The Express Tribune, adding, "If you can't handle the heat, get out of the kitchen."

Bilawal warned that legal action would follow any attacks on national institutions, even in response to minor cases against political leaders. He also highlighted his party's core philosophy of reconciliation, noting that Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari had historically played a leading role in promoting political harmony and would continue to do so amid current tensions, according to The Express Tribune.

He also cautioned that extremist behaviour by PTI would elicit a strict response from the state.

"If PTI behaves like an extremist organisation, the state's response will be exactly the same," Bilawal said, as quoted by The Express Tribune.

He further thanked Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for sending a delegation to attend Benazir Bhutto's anniversary commemorations, clarifying that no political discussions took place. He stressed that political disputes should be resolved through dialogue in the public interest.

On elections, Bilawal reaffirmed that polls would be held on time and urged all political parties, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), to focus on electoral reforms and resolving objections to ensure transparency, The Express Tribune reported.

Highlighting healthcare initiatives in Sindh, Bilawal said the province had established key medical facilities across Karachi and other districts, including advanced paediatric intensive care units in Larkana.

He claimed that Sindh now has the lowest child mortality rate in the country, citing expanded services in collaboration with the ChildLife Foundation, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Acknowledging the country's economic crisis, Bilawal said salaried citizens were struggling and criticised government claims of development.

He stressed that the PPP aimed to introduce policies to reduce the financial burden on citizens while continuing the manifesto of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

