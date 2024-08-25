Pakistan: PPP, MQM-P trade barbs over governance in Sindh

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 25 : The main opposition party, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and the ruling Pakistan People's Party (PPP) traded barbs on each other on Saturday over the ongoing governance in Sindh, reported ARY News.

The attacks began when Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the chairman of the MQM-P, criticised the province administration for what he perceived as its neglect of Karachi, pointing out that the megacity makes a significant contribution to both taxes and donations.

Responding to the MQM-P leader, Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated, "MQM-P took donations in the form of sacrificial hides."

"The donations to our hospitals are being spent on public welfare. Where did you spend yours? You deny every good act by the PPP government. MQM-P must understand that they no longer control Karachi," stated Syed Nasir Hussain Shah as he defended the PPP's record, according to ARY News.

He underlined that the government of Sindh had spent thirty billion rupees on Jinnah Hospital, NICVD, and NICH.

He asked, "Who took away Karachi's energy, literary events, and educational pursuits? Karachi is today free of prejudice, bigotry, and hopelessness. Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Ali Khurshidi fiercely retaliated, accusing the PPP's Sindh administration of being corrupt, saying that "every child knows the tale of their corruption."

In response to Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Ali Khurshidi charged the ruling PPP with widespread corruption, asserting that all children in the province are aware of the "corruption" of the administration, ARY News reported.

"In Sindh, if corruption is the goal, development takes place. In the rest of the world, development leads to corruption."

Furthermore, according to Ali Khurshidi, corruption in Sindh has become a lucrative industry, with yearly reports on corruption resembling stories from "Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves."

He lambasted Sindh's government and questioned it about why Karachi and other towns still need jobs, sewage systems, water, and education. He also cautioned PPP ministers and feudal lords to exercise caution before making statements critical of the MQM.

