Pakistan: PPP nominates Sherry Rehman as its parliamentary leader in Senate

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 18 : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has nominated Senator Sherry Rehman as its parliamentary leader in Pakistan's Senate, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani congratulated Senator Rehman on being nominated for the post.

Gillani said that he hopes Rehman will play an important role in legislation in the upper house. He calls the Senate an important forum for policy-making and added that Sherry Rehman will use her skills to highlight the issues faced by the masses.

Notably, Sherry Rehman was the first woman leader to take up the role of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate. She was named the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate in 2018, according to a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat, ARY News reported.

On April 9, former Pakistan PM Yousaf Raza Gillani was elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Senate. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz's candidate for deputy chairman Senate Syedal Khan Nasir, was also elected uncontested.

On April 13, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah on Saturday said that the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government will perform better under pressure, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Speaking to reporters in Sukkur, Shah said, "The government's performance will improve only when it's given tough time." In response to a question, he said all the issues of the Civil Hospital Sukkur would be resolved within three months and things would change.

He stated that the farming sector had the potential to help Pakistan tackle economic challenges. PPP leader said, "Pakistan's economic situation can only be improved if attention is paid to agriculture."

Asked about his response to the tensions between the Centre and the Punjab province over the appointment of senior bureaucrats, Shah said he did not see any discord there, according to Geo News report.

Dismissing reports of friction between Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz over the appointment of senior bureaucrats, he said, "I don't see it as an uncle-niece conflict."

