Pakistan: Protesters demand immediate reopening of the Torkham border

Torkham [Pakistan], January 5 : People from different segments of society staged a protest in the Landi Kotal region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, demanding the immediate reopening of the Torkham border, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the protest was organised under the banner of the All Borders Coordinators Council on Sunday.

The protest brought together traders, transporters, tribal elders, daily wagers, political activists, and members of civil society.

The gathering attracted representatives of multiple organisations and groups directly affected by the closure of borders with Afghanistan since October 12.

Dawn reported that prominent speakers at the event included Malak Roohullah Wazir, Malak Masal Khan, Shah Hussain, Zarbullah Khan, Maulana Shoaib, Murad Hussain, Mujeebullah Shinwari, Qari Nazeemullah, Shah Khalid, and Mirajuddin Khan.

According to reports, the speakers described the nearly three-month closure as "economic murder" of thousands of people, mostly tribesmen, who rely entirely on cross-border trade for their livelihoods.

They said the Torkham border has historically been an important gateway for trade with Central Asia, serving as a bustling economic hub supporting thousands of families.

The closure, they said, has turned the area into a ghost town, with all commercial activity at a standstill, Dawn reported.

The speakers told Dawn that while thousands of individuals lost jobs and businesses, hundreds of families now face extreme poverty, with many forced to take loans for survival.

They urged neighbouring countries to separate bilateral trade from political and security issues and allow citizens to travel freely across the border.

Dawn reported that the protesters also demanded the inclusion of influential tribal elders and trade representatives in future Pak-Afghan peace and trade dialogues, noting that these groups have historically played a role in resolving disputes.

They called for fostering mutual respect and harmony between the two countries, warning that current hostility had damaged historically brotherly relations.

The Torkham border, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, is one of the busiest crossing points between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

It serves as a crucial trade gateway for goods travelling to and from Central Asia.

