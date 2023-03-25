Pakistan: PTI approaches SC against Election Commission's decision to delay Punjab polls

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to delay the provincial elections in Punjab, The Express Tribune reported.

The PTI, in its petition, stressed that the ECP's order "is in violation of the Constitution as well as the judgement of the apex court order." The petition further said that the PTI has approached the Supreme Court as "the matter involved in the petition is of public importance with reference to enforcement of fundamental rights of the millions of people of Pakistan, particularly the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa", as per the news report.

The decision of PTI comes after the country's poll panel earlier this week announced postponing the election in Punjab until October 8 on the grounds that it could not conduct transparent and peaceful polls on the scheduled date of April 30.

Pakistan's electoral watchdog said the polls could not be held in Punjab on the scheduled date under the circumstances conveyed to it by the law enforcement agencies, finance, defence and interior ministries, Punjab chief secretary and others, who all opposed the elections on various grounds, The Express Tribune reported.

Furthermore, the ECP withdrew its notification regarding the polls in Punjab and postponed the voting for the provincial assembly until October 8. It further said that the fresh election schedule will be announced in due course, as per the news report.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb welcomed the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision of delaying elections in Punjab, The News International reported, adding that she said that ECP's decision is in Pakistan's interest and will ensure political stability in the country. In a statement, Aurangzeb stated that the election panel took the decision after consulting all stakeholders.

She said, "The election commission has taken the decision after consulting all stakeholders. The ECP took the decision after considering the economic, political and security situation", as per the news report. She stressed that the commission under Article 218 of the Constitution has to ensure that transparent, impartial and fair elections are held in Pakistan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the elections would have remained controversial forever if they were conducted in the two provinces on the scheduled date.

She said, "If the elections were held on April 30, the assemblies in Punjab and KP would have ended six months ago," The News International reported.

She further said that ECP has saved Pakistan from a major constitutional crisis with its decision.

