Pakistan: PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan summoned in intra-party election case

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 17 : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan in an intra-party election case on December 18, ARY News reported.

The five-member bench of ECP will hear the plea filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar against intra-party elections at 10 am (local time)

The electoral watchdog has also summoned the party's chief election commissioner, Niazullah Niazi, Umar Ayub, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Yasmin Rashid, Ali Amin Gandapur and RO central secretariat, Sardar Masroof.

Earlier, the ECP issued notice to PTI in response to the party's founding member Akbar S Babar's appeal challenging intra-party elections of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, ARY News reported.

The PTI's founding member, Akbar S Babar, had termed the intra-party polls a drama. In a video statement, he said that the PTI has put the party and the election symbol of 'bat' at stake.

He called for the creation of an intra-party election commission, setting aside the polls. While addressing a press conference, Akbar S Babar called the PTI's election a fraud and emphasised that he had reservations about the intra-party polls.

Notably, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected 'unopposed' as party's new chairman, replacing incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI intra-party polls were held last Saturday on orders of the ECP, and the voters exercised their right to vote through an online app.

PTI's election commissioner, Niazullah Niazi, and Pakistan's former federal minister, Omar Ayub Khan, had been elected secretary general of the party. Furthermore, jailed Yasmin Rashid has been elected PTI Punjab president.

Earlier, Peshawar High Court (PHC) barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from giving a verdict on intra-party polls of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

