Pakistan: PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj Hussain arrested from home in Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh lawmaker Arsalan Taj Hussain was arrested by plainclothesmen and personnel in police uniforms in an overnight raid at his house in Karachi on Sunday, The News International reported.

The PTI spokesperson said that the police raided the houses of the party leaders, including Khurram Sher Zaman, Raja Azhar and PTI Secretary General Arsalan Taj Hussain. As per the news report, PTI leaders Raja Azhar and Khurram Sher Zaman were not found at their houses. However, Arsalan Taj was arrested from his residence, as per the news report.

The PTI spokesperson said that the families of party leaders were also threatened and harassed while their houses were also ransacked during the overnight raids in Karachi. He also called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh's Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon to immediately release Arsalan Taj Hussain, as per The News International reported.Meanwhile, Arsalan Taj Hussain's mother condemned the arrest of her son. She said the police raided their house and arrested her son without any warrant. Arsalan Taj Hussain's mother said no female police officer was present during the raid, as per the news report.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared a video of Arsalan Taj Hussain being taken by the police. The video shared by PTI showed plainclothesmen and uniform police personnel taking the Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) in a car.

While sharing the video on Twitter, PTI wrote, "Bilawal and Zardari should be ashamed of themselves for this gross act of fascism against sitting MPA @ArsalanGhumman! PPP has repeatedly showed their true colours, will the media now speak up!?"

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry condemned the arrest of Arsalan Taj and called for his immediate release. In a tweet, he wrote, "PTI Karachi General Secretary and MPA Arsalan Taj Ghuman. has been abducted by authorities PTI strongly condemn this abduction and demand release of Arsalan immediately."

PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi has claimed that the lawmaker has been arrested without a warrant. He said, "I have been to three police stations, but there is no one anywhere. The Gulistan-e-Johar police station refused to take the application," as per The News International report.

Naqvi further said that Arsalan Taj Hussain's family is worried at this time and PTI will protest against his arrest. PTI leader Shehzad Qureshi also condemned the illegal action carried out by police at night. Qureshi said, "Arsalan Taj has been kept at an unknown location. The police are threatening the families of leaders."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor